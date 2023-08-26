Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river

The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the...
The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the Neches River in Texas.(Texas Historical Commission via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILSBEE, Texas (CNN) - A hidden shipwreck from World War I has been revealed at the bottom of a Texas river thanks to low rainfall and a summer heat wave.

The wreck in the Neches River was found last week by a man jet skiing in the area.

The Texas Historical Commission says the team has known about the location of the shipwreck since surveys in the 2000s.

According to the commission, the vessel was from the U.S. Shipping Board Emergency Fleet Corporation.

The commission also says there are nearly 40 wooden-hulled vessels from the EFC in East Texas rivers.

That makes it one of the largest collections of World War I vessel abandonment sites in the country.

Many of the shipwreck sites are protected under federal and state laws.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Gibson
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Clay County toddler
PARTY PALACE BOWLING LONDON
Bowling, indoor go-karts, laser tag space to open next week
High School football coaches, school officials, and sponsor met in Pikeville for a news...
Pike Central, GRC pick up wins in Friday’s ARH Game of the Week
Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Hersha Parady dies at 78
Photo Courtesy: Knox County, KY Sheriff's Department Facebook
Two facing charges in connection with theft at Knox County cemetery

Latest News

At least seven people were injured Saturday morning in a shooting at a Boston parade. (Source:...
Several injured in mass shooting at Boston parade
Hazard Community and Technical College hosted the annual firefighter school on Saturday.
Hazard Community and Technical College hosts firefighter school
Remote Area Medical hosts free clinic in Pike County.
Remote Area Medical hosts free medical clinic
wing fling
Eighth annual ‘Wing Fling’ takes place in Middlesboro
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks during an interview with The...
Thousands converge on National Mall to mark the March on Washington’s 60th anniversary