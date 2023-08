HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bulldogs beat the Black Bears 13-12 Friday night.

Hazard went up 13-0 in the first half behind strong play from Quarterback Max Pelfry.

Harlan County made a comeback run in the second half but fell just short.

Hazard moves to 1-1 on the season while Harlan Co. drops to 0-2.

