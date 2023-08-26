Hazard Community and Technical College hosts firefighter school

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More than three hundred firefighters from throughout the state came to Hazard for the annual firefighter school hosted at Hazard Community and Technical College.

District Training Coordinator for District 12 Preston Hays said it is great to provide training that some firehouses may not be able to provide.

“We love our students and we love having people come out and we have a lot of unique opportunities here and we provide training that they could not otherwise get and give them as much hands on training as we can,” said Hays.

Hays also said it is great to create that network throughout the state with other firefighters to learn from each other.

“It really helps build your relationships that last you a lifetime and fire service is a brotherhood and is great to be with other generational groups and see how the firefighter community has evolved over the years,” said Hays.

Dr. Jennifer Lindon CEO of Hazard Community and Technical College says it is an honor to host firefighters throughout the state here in Hazard and she loves seeing people learn.

“With the fire training we have HCTC involved, the state fire training for area 12 and we have the Mountain Firefighters Association who are all partnering together to give firefighters of all skill levels some important training through the firefighter school,” said Lindon.

Lindon also said that it is great to be able to honor our first responders and firefighters with the first ever five alarm festival.

“After the last several years that we have had we really wanted to celebrate them and honor them in this way so we added community partners,” said Lindon

Lieutenant with City of Hazard Fire Department Brandon Smith explained that Saturdays training was free of charge to firefighters throughout the state.

“We do a free training for firefighters to come into Hazard and we train them on anything from live fires to auto extraction to ropes and knots, hoses and swift water rescue just to name a few of the training skills that are offered which most do not get anywhere else,” said Smith.

The firefighter school will end with the Five Alarm Festival Saturday night to recognize those first responders and firefighters in the state of Kentucky.

