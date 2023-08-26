A Few Spotty Storms Through the Weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continued to see warm and muggy conditions across the mountains this Saturday. With a bit of a northwest flow aloft, we also see a few typical summer thunderstorms trigger and are fueled by the heat and humidity. These isolated storms will continue into the evening and should die down as we head into the overnight. Places that do see storms tonight will likely have to deal with some dense fog on Sunday morning. Temperatures for most will end up in the upper 60s and lower 70s as we wake up on Sunday.

Sunday Forecast:

A frontal system will cross the Ohio Valley on Sunday ushering in some slightly cooler and drier air. This will lead to a more comfortable air mass settling into the Bluegrass State with highs on Sunday likely only topping out in the lower 80s, with some more tolerable humidity levels than what we’ve seen the last few days. Skies will remain mostly sunny, but a few spotty storms are possible.

The New Work Week:

That front that crosses the state on Sunday will still stick around a bit on Monday and could lead to a few storms. Otherwise expect partly sunny skies with lows in the mid-60s and highs in the mid-80s. It’s pretty much a copy-and-paste forecast for Tuesday with just a slightly smaller chance of storms. High pressure sets up shop by Wednesday and lowers our storm chances to next to nothing. Highs will again be in the mid-80s but a bit of drier air will lead to lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We then turn our attention to the tropics as a system looks to be coming into the Gulf of Mexico. A lot of the early data is suggesting it will go from the Florida Panhandle into the Carolinas, but some of the models are trying to sling a little bit of moisture our way on Thursday. I won’t completely rule that chance out just yet, but I will say chances are we stay mainly dry on Thursday. Temperatures look to remain slightly below or near normal as we head into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.