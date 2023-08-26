Eighth annual ‘Wing Fling’ takes place in Middlesboro

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The eighth annual Wing Fling festival took place in Middlesboro on Friday.

The event started in a driveway where friends were debating who made the best wings.

Eight years later, it has become one of the biggest events in downtown Middlesboro.

Community members pay ten dollars to compare wings from various vendors and vote who has the best wings.

Steve Cambron, who set up the festival eight years ago, said the growth of it is a great feeling.

“Man it’s great,” said Cambron. “This is what it’s all about. Seeing all the people, getting all the community involved a lot of sponsors, got to thank them, all the team support. The biggest event we’ve had so far in eight years, this is the most we’ve had. We’ve got the firetruck down there with the American flag, I mean what can be better right?”

Cambron says all the money raised from the Wing Fling festival goes to beautifying downtown.

Cambron expects to raise at least 10,000 to 12,000 dollars.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.