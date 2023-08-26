Construction planned for heavily traveled SKY highway

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are warning drivers about upcoming construction and delays in one Southern Kentucky county.

A resurfacing project is scheduled on U.S. 25E from mile point 3.5 to mile point 6.2 in Bell County.

The project will impact the northbound and southbound lanes.

Construction is expected to start on Monday, August 28, and last through Friday, September 22.

Officials said drivers can expect lane closings and delays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

