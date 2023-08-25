UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Clay County toddler

Legend Gibson
Legend Gibson(KSP)
By Cameron Aaron and Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 2 a.m. Update: Kentucky State Police confirmed to WYMT that the Amber Alert for Legend Gibson was canceled early Friday morning.

We are told they are working on a news release with more information about the case.

Original Story: An Amber Alert was issued late Thursday night for an 11-month-old boy from Clay County.

Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed the boy, identified as Legend Gibson, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was believed to be taken by noncustodial parents, Sarah Brumley and Dustin Gibson.

Officials said the two were last seen driving a white 2010 Lincoln MKZ.

If you have any information, you can call Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622.

