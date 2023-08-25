Senior adults largely susceptible to extreme heat

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Older adults are extremely susceptible to extreme heat due to certain medications and other conditions.

Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky Nurse Practitioner Carol Slone said there are ways to prevent heat stress.

“A lot of times they can be on certain medications, or they can have some health issues that puts them at higher risk. Plus, just a little bit frailer too with the heat it is really important that they stay cool and hydrated,” she said.

If your doctor limits the amount, you drink or has you on water pills, always ask how much you should drink during extreme heat, and Slone added that there are things to avoid.

“Avoiding caffeine and alcohol are big thing too. A lot of them already are diabetic and stuff so if they do zero sugar as far as Gatorade’s. Pedialytes are awesome and they also have adult Pedialytes that they can drink too,” she said.

Pack a water bottle when you go places and wear sunscreen because a sunburn can impact your body’s ability to cool down.

If you are headed to a Friday night football game wear loose clothes and find shade if you do not feel well.

“If they’re starting to feel dizzy. If they are spiking a fever, they’re feeling foggy-headed or not feeling right. That is usually when they need to see their doctor or go to the ER,” said Slone.

Those at the highest risk include people 65 years of age or older, overweight individuals, and those who suffer from heart disease or high blood pressure.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.