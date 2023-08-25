NIOSH providing Black Lung screenings for coal miners

NIOSH mobile unit
NIOSH mobile unit(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety is touring the region offering free Black Lung screenings.

NIOSH stopped in Whitesburg on Friday, which is one of the areas where examiners say Black Lung has become most prevalent.

“When we go to places like this, and we collect data, we’re able to see spikes in different areas. So, we know that this would be considered a hotspot,” said Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program Team Lead Laura Reynolds.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The institute offers different examinations to track lung health.

“We’ll get a blood pressure screening, an x-ray, and then if they qualify, they’ll be able to get a lung function test that measures how well they’re able to breathe in and out,” said Laura Reynolds.

Once through the process, a coal miner will later get a detailed explanation of results.

NIOSH will be conducting free exams at East Ridge High School on Saturday and Sunday.

