Louisville dermatologist first in Kentucky to offer nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More that three million people in the United States will likely be diagnosed with skin cancer this year. That includes 45,000 people in Kentucky and 10,000 in Louisville. Dr. Denise Dickinson’s dermatology clinic on Bluegrass Ave. is currently the only place in Kentucky that offers Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy for nonmelanoma skin cancer.

Image-guided SRT uses low-level x-rays on targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells without bleeding, or surgical scarring, and it also means there’s no need for reconstructive surgery.

That’s the main reason Todd Fishman opted this treatment earlier this year at Dr. Dickinson’s office. The carcinoma on his face is now gone and he doesn’t even have a scar to prove it was ever there. It also allowed him to continue cycling, a hobby of his he’d have to temporarily give up with other treatments.

”There was down time [with other treatments],” said Fishman, “and that was off your bike. Well my bike, that’s my balance. I work all the time and I’m on my bike to get balance and I’m going, ‘I don’t want to do that,’ especially in the summer time. I was back on the bike after the treatment.”

Image-guided SRT has more than a 99% cure rate, which is on par with other treatments. It’s a bit of a time commitment that requires 20 treatments total, but each lasts only about ten minutes.

The treatment is made possible by a partnership between Dr. Dickinson and Chicago-based SkinCure Oncology.

