Louisville dermatologist first in Kentucky to offer nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer

Dr. Denise Dickinson’s dermatology clinic is using Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy for nonmelanoma skin cancer.
Dr. Denise Dickinson's dermatology clinic is the first in Kentuky to offer image-guided...
Dr. Denise Dickinson's dermatology clinic is the first in Kentuky to offer image-guided Superficial Radiation Therapy(WAVE)
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More that three million people in the United States will likely be diagnosed with skin cancer this year. That includes 45,000 people in Kentucky and 10,000 in Louisville. Dr. Denise Dickinson’s dermatology clinic on Bluegrass Ave. is currently the only place in Kentucky that offers Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy for nonmelanoma skin cancer.

Image-guided SRT uses low-level x-rays on targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells without bleeding, or surgical scarring, and it also means there’s no need for reconstructive surgery.

That’s the main reason Todd Fishman opted this treatment earlier this year at Dr. Dickinson’s office. The carcinoma on his face is now gone and he doesn’t even have a scar to prove it was ever there. It also allowed him to continue cycling, a hobby of his he’d have to temporarily give up with other treatments.

”There was down time [with other treatments],” said Fishman, “and that was off your bike. Well my bike, that’s my balance. I work all the time and I’m on my bike to get balance and I’m going, ‘I don’t want to do that,’ especially in the summer time. I was back on the bike after the treatment.”

Image-guided SRT has more than a 99% cure rate, which is on par with other treatments. It’s a bit of a time commitment that requires 20 treatments total, but each lasts only about ten minutes.

The treatment is made possible by a partnership between Dr. Dickinson and Chicago-based SkinCure Oncology.

To contact Dr. Dickinson, click here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PARTY PALACE BOWLING LONDON
Bowling, indoor go-karts, laser tag space to open next week
Legend Gibson
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Clay County toddler
A Laurel County man's bank account gets heftier after he won more than $118,000 in the Kentucky...
Laurel County man wins lottery
Schools closed
Lee County Schools closed due to illness
A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
Mom drives car into pond, leaves 3 boys in submerged vehicle, police say

Latest News

Remote Area Medical
Free pop up medical services coming to Pike County
Professionals at Mary E. Martin spoke about insulin pricing.
Perry County diabetes center talks insulin pricing
State health leaders came before legislators on Friday to discuss the end of the federal...
Kentucky health leaders, lawmakers discuss lessons learned from COVID-19 emergency
The COVID national emergency is over, and now health departments are back to more normal,...
Ky. health departments returning to pre-pandemic operations
Quantum Healthcare expansion
EKY healthcare provider expanding in Perry County