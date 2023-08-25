Lego League team inviting kids to play while they learn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Public Library is inviting kids to join their Lego League team.

On Friday, the team held their first practice at the Innovation Station at the Perry County Public Library.

‘First Lego League’ is an international Lego robotics competition, open to kids ages 9 to 14.

Last year, as one of the younger squads, the Perry County Public Library’s team made it all the way to the state competition.

“Most of our kids were on the younger side of the competition level and it was all their first year, so we made it all the way to state and it was pretty cool,” said Lego League coach, Candace Calhoun.

Calhoun says the team has a great time learning with Legos.

The team is free to join and meets every Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Perry County Public Library’s Innovation Station.

