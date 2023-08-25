Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart receives extension

The University of Kentucky is extending Mitch Barnhart's contract through June of 2028.
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Southeastern Conference’s longest-tenured athletic director is going to be in Lexington for a bit longer.

On Friday, The University of Kentucky announced it is extending Mitch Barnhart’s contract through June of 2028. His previous contract was set expire at the end of 2026.

Barnhart has served as the university’s athletic director since 2002 and has led the athletics program to six national championships as well as 54 conference regular-season and tournament titles.

Under the guidance of Barnhart, Kentucky is one of only ten NCAA Division I institutions who have ranked in the nation’s top 20 overall athletics program in the Learfield Directors’ Cup for six years in a row.

“The landscape for college athletics is dramatically and rapidly changing — with complex and challenging issues ranging from NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) and the transfer portal to questions about the long-term financial model for athletics and the imperative to help prepare students for lives of meaning and purpose,” University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said in a news release. “We have, in my judgment, the nation’s best athletics director. Continuing that leadership at such a critical juncture and ensuring ongoing stability amidst so much change is the right thing to do for UK Athletics. It’s the right thing to do for the University of Kentucky.”

Barnhart has received several accolades including being named the 2019 Sports Business Journal Athletic Director of the Year and was elected to the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

