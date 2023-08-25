Kentucky announces 2023-24 men’s basketball non-conference schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team released its non-conference schedule Thursday.

The Cats will play 13 non-conference games with nine being at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center and four on the road.

Kentucky will host New Mexico State on Nov. 6, Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 10, Stonehill on Nov. 17, Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 20, Marshall on Nov. 24, Miami on Nov. 28, UNC-Wilmington on Dec. 2, Illinois State on Dec. 29 and Gonzaga on Feb. 10.

The road games include Kansas on Nov. 14, Penn on Dec. 9, North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 16 in Atlanta and Louisville on Dec. 21.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.