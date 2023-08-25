Kentucky announces 2023-24 men’s basketball non-conference schedule

Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0), Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and Adou Thiero (3) encourage a teammate from...
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0), Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and Adou Thiero (3) encourage a teammate from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game \against South Carolina State in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team released its non-conference schedule Thursday.

The Cats will play 13 non-conference games with nine being at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center and four on the road.

Kentucky will host New Mexico State on Nov. 6, Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 10, Stonehill on Nov. 17, Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 20, Marshall on Nov. 24, Miami on Nov. 28, UNC-Wilmington on Dec. 2, Illinois State on Dec. 29 and Gonzaga on Feb. 10.

The road games include Kansas on Nov. 14, Penn on Dec. 9, North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 16 in Atlanta and Louisville on Dec. 21.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PARTY PALACE BOWLING LONDON
Bowling, indoor go-karts, laser tag space to open next week
A Laurel County man's bank account gets heftier after he won more than $118,000 in the Kentucky...
Laurel County man wins lottery
Schools closed
Lee County Schools closed due to illness
A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
Mom drives car into pond, leaves 3 boys in submerged vehicle, police say
.
Name released following deadly motorcycle crash

Latest News

Rockcastle FB
High School Football Player of the Week: Week 1 - Tucker Warren
FLOYD vs PAINTSVILLE (8/18)
High School Football Team of the Week: Week 1 -- Floyd Central Jaguars
Kentucky QB Devin Leary has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.
Devin Leary named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
High School football coaches, school officials, and sponsor met in Pikeville for a news...
Pike County Bowl delayed one hour due to heat