High School Football Player of the Week: Week 1 - Tucker Warren

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT’s Player of the Week after week one is Tucker Warren.

The Rockcastle County QB passed for 219 yards and four touchdowns last Friday in his first game with the team after transferring from North Laurel last season.

“It was great you know we were rolling it felt like every drive we were going out there and score,” said Warren.

The Rockets took down class 5A Anderson County 53-15.

“Tucker’s a good Quarterback, said Rockcastle head football coach Chris Larkey. “He throws a great football, he’s just a real good leader of our football team and our kids really like him.”

Rockcastle hosts Pineville in week two on Friday, August 25.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PARTY PALACE BOWLING LONDON
Bowling, indoor go-karts, laser tag space to open next week
A Laurel County man's bank account gets heftier after he won more than $118,000 in the Kentucky...
Laurel County man wins lottery
Schools closed
Lee County Schools closed due to illness
A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
Mom drives car into pond, leaves 3 boys in submerged vehicle, police say
.
Name released following deadly motorcycle crash

Latest News

Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0), Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and Adou Thiero (3) encourage a teammate from...
Kentucky announces 2023-24 men’s basketball non-conference schedule
FLOYD vs PAINTSVILLE (8/18)
High School Football Team of the Week: Week 1 -- Floyd Central Jaguars
Kentucky QB Devin Leary has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.
Devin Leary named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
High School football coaches, school officials, and sponsor met in Pikeville for a news...
Pike County Bowl delayed one hour due to heat