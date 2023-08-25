High School Football Player of the Week: Week 1 - Tucker Warren

ROCKCASTLE, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT’s Player of the Week after week one is Tucker Warren.

The Rockcastle County QB passed for 219 yards and four touchdowns last Friday in his first game with the team after transferring from North Laurel last season.

“It was great you know we were rolling it felt like every drive we were going out there and score,” said Warren.

The Rockets took down class 5A Anderson County 53-15.

“Tucker’s a good Quarterback, said Rockcastle head football coach Chris Larkey. “He throws a great football, he’s just a real good leader of our football team and our kids really like him.”

Rockcastle hosts Pineville in week two on Friday, August 25.

