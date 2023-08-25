‘Help is on the way’: Pike County Relief Services working, hoping, planning for flood recovery

VIRGIE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Virgie community of Pike County was one of many areas throughout Eastern Kentucky that was hit hard by the July 2022 floods. More than one year later, many people are still working to find a path forward.

Pike County Relief Services is working to connect flood survivors with the resources needed to rebuild. From recovery resources to FEMA case workers and more, Thomas Reid said the group just wants to help its neighbors.

“It’s taking a little bit of time. We understand that, but there’s help,” said Reid. “Just to let you know that you’re not left out and we want your voice to be heard.”

An SBP disaster recovery event is on the calendar for Sunday at Virgie Baptist Church where Reid serves as pastor. Folks who need assistance with their FEMA appeals can talk with professionals about their case.

“Our disaster relief case managers have been awesome and with feet on the ground here,” said Reid. “Connecting with flood survivors and building community and helping rebuild.”

The pop-up program is one of five being hosted in the region next week. Jenkins Public Library will host a meeting from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday. Buckhorn Community Building is open to a meeting from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, and Breathitt County Library will open its doors to a meeting that same afternoon from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

“We’re just real happy to be able to provide this need for our community and we’re excited. We’re excited that help is on the way,” said Reid.

