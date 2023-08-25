FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking dual threat of heat, storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking sizzling temperatures and scattered storms across the mountains to end the work week. Mild and muggy weather will continue into the weekend, but we are tracking some changes for the middle of next week.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

Scattered showers and storms are possible into the evening hours, and some could pack a punch with heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. A Level 1 risk of severe weather is in place. If you are heading out to a high school football game, remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. A Heat Advisory is also in place for most of the region through 8 p.m.

Heat Advisory (WYMT Weather)

Into tonight, we will begin to dry out. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of the region looks dry, mild and muggy. Overnight lows only fall into the lower-70s under a partly cloudy sky. Some areas of dense fog are also possible.

This warm, muggy weather continues as we kick off the weekend. We stay partly sunny on Saturday. Highs top out in the upper-80s. We are also watching out for isolated showers and thunderstorms. It will not be a washout, but you may need the umbrella at times.

Into Saturday night, a stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of us will be dry and mild. Lows fall into the upper-60s. Again, some patchy fog will be possible.

Typical Summer Weather

The forecast is looking typical for late August by Sunday and early next week.

Highs for the second half of the weekend top out in the mid-and-upper-80s under a partly sunny sky. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible as muggy weather continues. Overnight lows fall into the upper-60s.

This “copy and paste” forecast will linger into Monday. Temperatures remain in the mid-and-upper-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, but it will not be a washout. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s by Monday night.

Extended Forecast

In the extended forecast, we are trending drier and cooler.

Temperatures on Tuesday top out near average in the mid-and-upper-80s. We stay partly cloudy and mostly dry. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the overall chance looks low. Overnight lows dip into the lower-60s.

The middle of next week is looking fantastic.

We remain dry and mostly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will also be cooler as we welcome some cooler, drier air into the mountains. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s on both days, and lows bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Humidity levels will also take a tumble for the middle of the week.

