FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms and near record temps possible today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We could see another chance at some record heat today, if the rain chances hold off. Right now, it looks like they might.

We will start the morning mild and muggy, comparable to yesterday morning. It looks like we will have similar conditions too with most of the region seeing a mix of sun and clouds with some patchy fog.

Those clouds will increase at times later in the day and it looks like the scattered storms could hold off until a little later this afternoon, which allow us to potentially warm up into the mid-90s. If we make it, we will break the record of 94° at NWS Jackson and tie the record at the London-Corbin Airport.

The heat index values will still be near or above 100° for many areas, so keep taking those heat precautions and do whatever you can to keep you and your family cool.

Some of the storms later could be strong. Damaging wind and heavy rain would be the main threats. We have a very low-end severe threat today, so we’re not overly concerned about any other threats besides the ones mentioned above.

It looks like the storms should really start popping right around Friday night lights time across the mountains. Models are still conflicted on timing and where they might set up, but they agree, for the most part, that they would be later in the day. The start time for several games, including the ARH Game of the Week at the Pike County Bowl, have been pushed back due to possible heat issues. Some have even been moved to Saturday. Make sure you check with your school in your area about games in your area before you head out.

Scattered storms will continue into the first part of the overnight as lows drop into the low 70s.

Those scattered chances will linger into Saturday too as the first of two fronts in the next 7 days approach the region. There is a low-end severe threat for the first part of the weekend with the same threats as Friday’s storms. Just stay weather aware and have a way to get alerts quickly. Daytime highs on Saturday will still be in the upper 80s with a heat index near 100°. Once the front goes by, a few lingering showers and storms could be around on Sunday, but for the most part, the forecast will stabilize after that before we get another taste of fall with the second cold front by the middle of next week.

Have a good weekend! Stay safe and cool!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

