Fake grass can cause trouble for athletes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Schools across the bluegrass are switching to artificial turf, but is it a good idea?

Fake grass can actually cause trouble for athletes.

There are thousands of artificial turf fields, or fields of fake grass, across the United States, and it turns out that all of that fake grass makes the field a lot hotter. But how much hotter than real grass?

Using an infrared thermometer gun, we measured the temperature in the middle of the field. It was 130 degrees. Next, we measured the temperature of the real grass next to the field. It was 77 degrees. That’s a 53-degree difference.

So, what does artificial turf do to a football field? Here’s the bottom line - it makes it a lot hotter for athletes. We call this an urban heat island in meteorology. That’s an area that gets a lot hotter than the surrounding area.

The asphalt in the school parking lot was even cooler, with a surface temperature of 112 degrees. That’s 18 degrees cooler than the artificial turf on the football field.

