Eight teams face off over weekend in the Pike County Bowl Games of the Week

High School football coaches, school officials, and sponsor met in Pikeville for a news conference for the 38th annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl.(Jack Demmler)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Bowl weekend has arrived. On Friday and Saturday this week, eight teams will face off between the two home sites of Belfry and Pikeville.

Pike Central taking on Martin County starts off the weekend with a 7:05 p.m. kick off at Belfry. Coach Haywood and his crew will follow Friday night, hosting George Rogers Clark at 9:35 p.m.

Saturday night’s lineup in Pikeville has Prestonsburg facing off against East Ridge at 6:05 p.m. with Johnson Central vs. Pikeville rounding out the PCB games at 8:35 p.m. Saturday night.

Catch highlights of all eight games during ARH Sports Overtime both Friday and Saturday night.

