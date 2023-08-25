Clark Co. parents raise concerns about safety after incident on school bus

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We have continued to follow an incident on a school bus in Clark County that has drawn a lot of attention in the community.

A video showing a middle schooler injured in the altercation has been shared on social media, and it has led parents to speak out about their safety concerns at Clark County Schools.

“You know, we trust schools. We send our schools to be safe, not to be hurt,” said Clark County parent Tracy Chadwell.

Chadwell says her daughter Ryanna has been a target of bullying over several years.

“I knew she was being assaulted before that, and then I never expected it to happen at school,” Chadwell said.

Chadwell says the bullying reached a boiling point last year when her daughter was attacked during school. She says these situations have had a major impact on her children.

“Three of my teenage daughters are in girl’s facilities to get help with the mental, everything,” Chadwell said.

We also spoke with other concerned parents in the area.

“It’s terrifying as a parent just to know that your kids aren’t safe in school, on the bus, out of school,” another parent said. “Teaching your kids, it starts at home.”

Both Chadwell and the other parents say it’s time for a change.

“They need to start holding these kids accountable. Hope this is step one to some changes. It’s gotta start somewhere,” said Chadwell.

We reached out to Clark County School officials, who declined to comment further on Tuesday’s incident and other claims made within the community. School officials add that they will issue a statement once the current investigation is complete.

