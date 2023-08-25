Asbury University sees largest incoming class in decades after weeks-long revival

Asbury University sees largest incoming class in decades after weeks-long revival
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - Recent enrollment statistics from Asbury University show that this is the largest incoming class the university has had in 25 years.

Less than six months ago, a spontaneous Christian outpouring attracted more than 50,000 people from around the world to Hughes Auditorium on the university’s campus in Wilmore.

It began spontaneously when one of the mandatory chapel services extended beyond its usual 50-minute time period.

“Back in February, we had what we describe as an “outpouring.” Chapel never really ended, is kinda the fun way to say it,” said Abby Laub, the university’s communications director.

The revival continued for two weeks straight, attracting people from everywhere.

“There was someone who came from Japan and, same thing, all the Japanese churches were talking about this, and they want to know what’s happening,” said Laub.

After visitors left, there was an influx of applications coming to the university.

Laub says many listed the revival as a reason for applying.

“This did increase interest? I know it increased interest in, like I said, people just wanting more information cause we were not on many people’s radars because we’re so small,” Laub said.

She says that before the outpouring, enrollment numbers were already up, but many students have shared that seeing what was happening at Asbury solidified their decision.

“Students who were already looking for a Christian university, they’ve told us this; maybe they had heard of it, maybe not, it did really turn some heads for them afterward,” Laub said.

The growth in the student body isn’t just in in-person classes. It also extends into online and masters courses, where she says they’ve also seen an increase in enrollment.

Laub also shared that although they are a small campus, they want to continue reaching more people. If those enrollment numbers continue to rise, the next step would be to build a new residence hall in the future.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PARTY PALACE BOWLING LONDON
Bowling, indoor go-karts, laser tag space to open next week
Legend Gibson
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Clay County toddler
A Laurel County man's bank account gets heftier after he won more than $118,000 in the Kentucky...
Laurel County man wins lottery
Schools closed
Lee County Schools closed due to illness
A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
Mom drives car into pond, leaves 3 boys in submerged vehicle, police say

Latest News

Check Presentation
WYMT, ARH present checks during ARH Game of the Week
William Scott Rule, Ph.D
Dr. William Scott Rule named new president of BSCTC
File picture of traffic cones
Construction planned for heavily traveled SKY highway
The Virgie community was hit hard by the 2022 floods.
‘Help is on the way’: Pike County Relief Services working, hoping, planning for flood recovery
perry county lego league
Lego League team inviting kids to play while they learn