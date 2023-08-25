Asbury University sees largest incoming class in decades after weeks-long revival

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - Recent enrollment statistics from Asbury University show that this is the largest incoming class the university has had in 25 years.

Less than six months ago, a spontaneous Christian outpouring attracted more than 50,000 people from around the world to Hughes Auditorium on the university’s campus in Wilmore.

It began spontaneously when one of the mandatory chapel services extended beyond its usual 50-minute time period.

“Back in February, we had what we describe as an “outpouring.” Chapel never really ended, is kinda the fun way to say it,” said Abby Laub, the university’s communications director.

The revival continued for two weeks straight, attracting people from everywhere.

“There was someone who came from Japan and, same thing, all the Japanese churches were talking about this, and they want to know what’s happening,” said Laub.

After visitors left, there was an influx of applications coming to the university.

Laub says many listed the revival as a reason for applying.

“This did increase interest? I know it increased interest in, like I said, people just wanting more information cause we were not on many people’s radars because we’re so small,” Laub said.

She says that before the outpouring, enrollment numbers were already up, but many students have shared that seeing what was happening at Asbury solidified their decision.

“Students who were already looking for a Christian university, they’ve told us this; maybe they had heard of it, maybe not, it did really turn some heads for them afterward,” Laub said.

The growth in the student body isn’t just in in-person classes. It also extends into online and masters courses, where she says they’ve also seen an increase in enrollment.

Laub also shared that although they are a small campus, they want to continue reaching more people. If those enrollment numbers continue to rise, the next step would be to build a new residence hall in the future.

