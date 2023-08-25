4-star WR Hardley Gilmore commits to Kentucky

Hardley Gilmore IV - UK Football
Hardley Gilmore IV - UK Football(@GilmoreHardley)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The ‘Cats added a highly rated recruit to their 2024 class.

Four-star wide receiver Hardley Gilmore announced his commitment to Kentucky on Friday. He is the 14th commit of the 2024 class.

Gilmore was originally in the 2025 class, before reclassifying to 2024 during a campus visit at UK in June.

The wideout had 43 receptions for more than 1,000 receiving yards during his sophomore season in 2022 at IMG Academy. He also holds offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama and other traditional powers.

