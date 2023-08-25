2-year-old boy goes home for first time after spending 809 days in the hospital

A mom in Minneapolis welis went into labor three months early. She was told her baby, Azhane “Ace” McCormick, was given .o8% chance to survive. (Source: KARE)
By Morgan Wolfe, KARE via CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KARE) – A mom in Minneapolis went into labor three months early. She was told her baby, Azhane “Ace” McCormick, was given .o8% chance to survive.

On top of him being in the NICU, doctors discovered he had a rare disease called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.

Doctors said Ace’s connective tissues are weaker than most, and he’s prone to bruising and injury.

The now 2-year-old was finally able to go home Wednesday after spending 809 days in the hospital.

“We were worried about him for a long time, and we were afraid this day wouldn’t come,” said Children’s Minnesota nurse practitioner Stacy Reller, who was part of the team that provided care for Ace.

The team helped teach his parents how to care for Ace when he was able to go home.

“We will walk by this room and see that Ace isn’t here and it’s such a great feeling to think, ‘Oh, that’s been Ace’s room for so long and now he’s home and getting to live his life,’” Reller said. “It just feels like such a win.”

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PARTY PALACE BOWLING LONDON
Bowling, indoor go-karts, laser tag space to open next week
Legend Gibson
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Clay County toddler
A Laurel County man's bank account gets heftier after he won more than $118,000 in the Kentucky...
Laurel County man wins lottery
Schools closed
Lee County Schools closed due to illness
A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
Mom drives car into pond, leaves 3 boys in submerged vehicle, police say

Latest News

Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
2 tornados confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
Extreme heat expected into the weekend
Senior adults largely susceptible to extreme heat
The suspects sought to conceal the thefts through the bulk purchase of gift cards from various...
Scammers impersonate bank employees to steal nearly $2M from Pennsylvania customers, officials say
New year, old challenges as teachers go back to work
New year, old challenges as teachers go back to work
New year, old challenges as teachers go back to work