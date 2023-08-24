WYMT Washington correspondent discusses Georgia trial for Fmr. Pres. Donald Trump

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender in Georgia Thursday evening following charges of conspiring to undermine the 2020 election.

Authorities in Georgia said the former president will be treated like any other defendant.

WYMT anchor Steve Hensley and Washington correspondent Josh Rultenburg talked about the charges that Trump is facing and the timeline for the trial.

You can watch the entire segment in the video player above.

