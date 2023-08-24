Two separate arrest in SKY for drug trafficking

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Monticello men were arrested for drug trafficking after multiple investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Gregory, of Monticello, was arrested on Tuesday evening after Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Wright Hollow Road.

During the search deputies found two bags of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, a tablet believed to be hydrocodone, two rifles, two handguns, two glass smoking pipes and several new plastic baggies commonly used in the sale of illegal narcotics.

Gregory was charged with trafficking in a control substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

In a separate case, Christopher Crabtree, of Monticello, was also arrested on Tuesday for drug trafficking.

Deputy Derek Dennis received a Wayne County District Court Complaint Warrant of Arrest. The warrant was a continued investigation that was started by the sheriff’s office in April 2022.

Crabtree was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

