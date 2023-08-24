SKY school districts making adjustments due to severe heat

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Southern Kentucky school districts are making changes to deal with the extreme heat.

The biggest changes deal with transportation, athletic events, practices and recess.

Pulaski County and Somerset superintendents said they are watching the weather closely and making adjustments for afternoon rides home. They also said they are paying attention to any time students or student-athletes are outside.

Some bus rides home from school can last up to an hour.

Officials with the schools said due to some of the buses not having air conditioning all windows will be rolled down and students will be offered water.

Coaches are also closely watching what the heat index is and are changing practice and game times.

Somerset’s football team practiced on Thursday morning due to the heat, and some events could be pushed to later in the day.

“Some of our teams are practicing later. If there are games scheduled and we have to follow whatever those guidelines are that set forth by KHSAA. So, we are really monitoring that heat index and trying to follow the rules that we need to,” Patrick Richardson with Pulaski County Schools said.

Richardson added that they will pay attention to how long smaller children are outside for recess and said they will be keeping an eye on kids in case they need to get them to a shaded area.

Somerset Superintendent Kyle Lively told WYMT that their bus rides are relatively short and some of their buses do have air conditioning.

