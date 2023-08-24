SKY community helps police identify burglary suspect

Stephen Higgins
Stephen Higgins
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple community members helped the London Police Department identify a man wanted in connection to a burglary that happened on East Fourth Street recently.

Stephen Higgins, 37, London, was arrested Monday at a home on McWhorter Street.

The police department posted this picture on its Facebook page of an accused burglar and community members helped identify Higgins in the photos.

Burglar suspect
Burglar suspect

London Police Det. Dillon Blair gathered information that Higgins was staying at a home on McWhorter Street.

Detectives recovered items in Higgins’ possession that were stolen in the burglary.

Higgins was charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

