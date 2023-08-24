New general manager named at Appalachian Wireless Arena

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Wireless Arena has a new leader.

Officials with the City of Pikeville announced Thursday that Larry Miller was named general manager at the venue.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of General Manager. I look forward to becoming more active in the community and continuing to provide quality entertainment for the people of Appalachia,” said Miller. “I love this building and am blessed with the best staff in Kentucky. They are a seasoned, cohesive team and we all look forward to serving our community.”

Miller has been with the venue since 2019 and is a graduate of Venue Management School.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.