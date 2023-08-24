New general manager named at Appalachian Wireless Arena

Officials named Larry Miller the general manager at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Officials named Larry Miller the general manager at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Wireless Arena has a new leader.

Officials with the City of Pikeville announced Thursday that Larry Miller was named general manager at the venue.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of General Manager. I look forward to becoming more active in the community and continuing to provide quality entertainment for the people of Appalachia,” said Miller. “I love this building and am blessed with the best staff in Kentucky. They are a seasoned, cohesive team and we all look forward to serving our community.”

Miller has been with the venue since 2019 and is a graduate of Venue Management School.

