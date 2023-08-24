More than $3.4 million approved for KY road projects

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced $3.4 million in funding for road projects in 24 cities and counties across the state.

“I’m glad we are able to offer this funding, because local roadways help define a community,” Gov. Beshear said. “These are streets and roads that lead to homes and schools, to shops and stores and industrial sites that employ hardworking Kentucky men and women. Keeping them maintained is how we keep a community thriving.”

In Eastern Kentucky, 12 projects were approved in nine counties.

In Wayne County, the city of Monticello will receive $9,275 for a resurfacing project on Victory Drive.

Elliott County is set to receive $400,000 to repair a 1.25-mile stretch of Johnson Creek Road.

“We desperately need steel drilled in the worst areas and bituminous topping replaced,” Judge-Executive Myron Lewis said in his application. “The cost of drilling steel, cribbing and repaving would most certainly be above our county’s road fund capability in one year.”

Lewis added there are 15 homes located in the project area.

“These are hardworking families who rely on the county to keep their road in safe condition,” he said.

In Menifee County, officials will get more than $134,000 for a project on Whites Branch.

Perry County is set to receive more than $15,000 to resurface Moore Street in Hazard and Laurel Point Lane in Buckhorn.

The city of Manchester will get more than $71,000 for a resurfacing project on Millpond Drive.

In Knox County, leaders will receive more than $115,000 to resurface E Fortney Branch Road.

$108,000 will go to Floyd County. Officials plan to resurface Martin Branch and Stumbo Hollow.

More than $30,000 was awarded to Knott County. The money will be used for a drainage project on Nickles Lane.

Lawrence County will get nearly $141,000 for two resurfacing projects. One project is located on Glenwood Branch Road, while the other is located on Left Fork Morgans Creek Road.

