Martin Co. man sentenced in federal child porn case

Donald York, 60, of Beauty, was sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Donald York, 60, of Beauty, was sentenced to 60 years in prison.
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A federal judge sentenced a Martin County man to 60 years in prison.

According to a statement from the United States Attorney General’s Office, Donald York, 60, of Beauty, was convicted of producing and distributing sexually explicit images of a minor in April. The release states that evidence at York’s trial revealed that he reportedly uploaded images of a 15-year-old girl to a pornographic website.

Federal law requires York to serve 85 percent of his sentence.

