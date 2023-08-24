Letcher Co. town officials move into new city hall

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Neon city officials are hoping to revitalize the old coal town. With the purchase of the old Carty Funeral Home building, they feel like it is a fresh start.

“This building is part of that reset, and giving new life to the community and the town,” Neon Police Chief Allen Bormes said.

The previous Neon City Hall was heavily damaged in the July 2022 flood. Officials then worked out of a FEMA trailer for months before moving into the new building.

“We’re moved into it. It’s not been completed yet as far as remodels and upgrades and things like that, but we are operating,” said Allen Bormes.

Bormes said the funeral home building was the only downtown structure not damaged by flood water.

With other businesses in the town re-opening, like the Letcher Flower Shop, community members are getting on board for reviving the town beyond flood recovery.

“I’m telling you, we got a lot of older members that remember when it was doing good and how it became to be a good town,” said Letcher Flower Shop owner Emory Mullins.

Community members will be celebrating the town’s history soon. The Neon Days Festival will be on Sept. 8-9.

