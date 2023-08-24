Kentucky road crews continue work amid summertime heat

Kentucky road crews continue work amid summertime heat
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat this week has been especially hard on those who work outside, like road crews.

While temperatures have reached the 90s this week, construction and maintenance crews haven’t stopped working on their various projects. However, some caught a break Thursday morning due to the rain.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says, so far this week, none of their crews have had any issues as far as heat-related illness.

KYTC spokesperson Natasha Lacy says their crews are taking the necessary precautions to beat the heat. She says they’re encouraged to do things like stay hydrated, take breaks and monitor their bodies for signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Lacy says they also have a safety team and specific clothing for their employees to wear on the job.

“That’s clothing that has been approved by OSHA, and it’s structured so that it can maintain certain temperatures and be safe in all types of working conditions with weather,” Lacy said.

Lacy says even when there is extreme weather, there’s work that can be done indoors, like equipment maintenance.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Lee County Schools closed due to illness
A Laurel County man's bank account gets heftier after he won more than $118,000 in the Kentucky...
Laurel County man wins lottery
.
Name released following deadly motorcycle crash
Jeff Noble
Former WYMT weather anchor Jeff Noble has died
A 3D rendering of the Richmond Regional Sports Complex.
Plans for multi-million dollar sports complex moving forward in Richmond

Latest News

Officials named Larry Miller the general manager at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
New general manager named at Appalachian Wireless Arena
PARTY PALACE BOWLING LONDON
Bowling, indoor go-karts, laser tag space to open next week
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
WYMT Washington correspondent discusses Georgia trial for Fmr. Pres. Donald Trump
Extreme heat impacting Southern Kentucky schools
SKY school districts making adjustments due to severe heat
Donald York, 60, of Beauty, was sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Martin Co. man sentenced in federal child porn case