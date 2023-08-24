Kentucky road crews continue work amid summertime heat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat this week has been especially hard on those who work outside, like road crews.

While temperatures have reached the 90s this week, construction and maintenance crews haven’t stopped working on their various projects. However, some caught a break Thursday morning due to the rain.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says, so far this week, none of their crews have had any issues as far as heat-related illness.

KYTC spokesperson Natasha Lacy says their crews are taking the necessary precautions to beat the heat. She says they’re encouraged to do things like stay hydrated, take breaks and monitor their bodies for signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Lacy says they also have a safety team and specific clothing for their employees to wear on the job.

“That’s clothing that has been approved by OSHA, and it’s structured so that it can maintain certain temperatures and be safe in all types of working conditions with weather,” Lacy said.

Lacy says even when there is extreme weather, there’s work that can be done indoors, like equipment maintenance.

