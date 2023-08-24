How do roofers deal with summer heat?

Lexington roofing company on protecting workers in the heat
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat we have been experiencing this week hits outside workers hard.

The summer months are known to bring hot temperatures and sometimes dangerous heat. It’s been pretty hot all week, but the heat has gone to a new level at the end of this week. Roofers monitor weather conditions closely.

“In the middle of the day, when it’s the hottest, that’s when you take more of the breaks just simply because the heat can get unbearable on the roof. It can be 40-50 degrees hotter on the roof than the ambient temperature outside, so it can be unbearable up there,” said Kris Barger of A-OK Roofing & Exterior.

When temperatures reach 90 degrees, roof surfaces can top 150 degrees. Barger said once the ambient temperature reaches 90 degrees, they usually stop working on roofs.

“During the hottest part of the day, you have to be careful walking on them, and when it gets that hot, you have to slow down and stop. It can be just as detrimental to install it when it’s too hot outside as it can be when it’s too cold outside,” said Barger.

The best thing to do is pick a different time of the day.

“Most of the time, we are on the roofs by 7 a.m. and come midday if it’s not safe to be up there and if it is going to damage the shingles. It’s easy to get dizzy on a roof, that sort of thing. If you’re not hydrated or it’s too hot you just stop. You resume working when it is safe again,” Barger said.

