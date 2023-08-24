High School Football Team of the Week: Week 1 -- Floyd Central Jaguars

FLOYD vs PAINTSVILLE (8/18)
FLOYD vs PAINTSVILLE (8/18)(Jack Demmler)
By Armando Barry
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EASTERN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Team of the Week in week one is the Floyd Central Jaguars.

Floyd Central defeated the Paintsville Tigers on the road in their 2023 season opener, 28-22. The victory is the Jags’ first season-opening win since 2020.

Jaguar wide receiver Brody Buck discussed how this boosted the Floyd Central program morale tremendously.

“A win like that it, it sets up a season that you know, no matter what happens after this, there’s a confidence heading into week two that’s never been had here,” Buck said.

Despite the win, the night did not come without a challenge for Floyd Central, who lost a valuable Jaguar on Friday night.

“Starting out the game, we lost one of the linemen that’s had the most experience for us,” Floyd Central football head coach Shawn Hager said. “We were all nervous, but man, our kids rallied together and it was a good ball game. It was physical. It was fast paced. So, our kids went down there, they got after it, and I was real proud of them for that.”

The Jaguars will be tested again on Saturday when Floyd Central takes on Leslie County in Hyden at 7:30 p.m.

You can find highlights after the game on ARH Sports Overtime at 11:10 p.m.

