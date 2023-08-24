Fundraiser set for family of man who died after golf cart crash

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the two people involved in a golf cart accident in Richmond has died.

One member of the community already has plans to honor his life. It’s a combination of the love of music and a call to serve that inspired local musician Nicolas Cassetta to help remember the life of the man who once helped him.

“There was a young man named Austin Short. He would come to my shows. Very nice young man. And he tragically lost his life over this past weekend,” said Cassetta.

Cassetta first met Short when his motorcycle broke down a few years ago.

“I was riding my motorcycle up this highway right here and it broke down. They helped me load my bike up in the back of the truck, and we drove it to the shop,” said Cassetta.

Cassetta and his band, Nic Cassetta and Company, have done fundraisers like this before but because Short was a friend, he says this means more.

“For me, it just feels like another day like this is what I’m supposed to be doing.”

The fundraiser will be a concert for the public. The band will play on Monday at 7 p.m. at Champions Bar and Grille. All are welcome, even if they can’t donate...

“If they can’t give, then just be there for it in support of it, but if they can, I’m gonna have a big bucket set up on stage with his name on it, and every dime that goes in there we’re gonna take it and present it to the family,” Cassetta said.

All to show the family that the community is behind them in a time like this.

“I just hope that that money might act like a little light through the darkness of this time,” said Cassetta.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.