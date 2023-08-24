FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: High pressure will make difference between storms and record heat

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The next two days could feature a little bit of everything. Buckle up.

The forecast for Thursday and Friday could be one of the more complicated ones we’ve had in a while or it could be straight and to the point. Let’s tell you about what we know first and then we’ll talk about the two possible scenarios for the next two days.

First of all, we will start off mild and muggy this morning with some patchy dense fog. Temperatures should be in the low 70s for most. Sunshine will start us off and that will allow us to warm up quickly. I’d say most of us will be in the mid-80s by mid-morning. That is where the uncertainty comes into play.

Models are split right down the middle about what’s going to happen later this morning and early this afternoon. The high-resolution models have a line of quick-hitting storms coming in from the north and crossing the region before heading out to our south. That would happen in the span of about 2 to 3 hours IF that is the way things play out. The other models keep the storms away from us completely, would would allow us to continue heating up and get us close to some records. The placement of the high pressure system to our south is what will control what happens today. The further west it moves, the better the chance we see the stormy solution above. If it stays put, the better chance we see more heat. Regardless, it’s going to be like a tropical climate here today where you get storms and then it gets hot again fast. The question now is how hot.

It is the same for tomorrow. The placement will make all the difference. The only thing that’s somewhat different Friday is the timing of the storms. There could be an overnight round and a late afternoon round. It’s literally a wait-and-see at this point. I wish I could be more specific, but this is a tricky forecast.

Highs today will be in the 90s, storms or not, and the heat index values will be close to 100. Temperatures drop into the low 70s tonight.

Highs Friday will also be in the 90s, but storms could make the difference between the low 90s and upper 90s. If it’s the latter, the heat index will be more than 100°, putting us into Heat Advisory territory. Lows will drop into the low 70s there too. Some of the storms on Friday could be on the stronger side. We are under a low-end severe threat for the day.

A cold front will move in Saturday, bringing chances for showers and storms up. It will be a touch cooler too, with highs falling into the upper 80s on Saturday and mid 80s behind the front on Sunday.

Make sure you take all your heat precautions for the next several days! Stay safe and stay updated!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

