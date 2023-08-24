FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat, spotty storms stick around

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A First Alert Weather Day continues as we are tracking a complex forecast. The heat and humidity will stick around, and we are also tracking spotty storm chances that could bring some heat relief.

Tonight Through Friday Night

A mild and muggy night is on tap across the region. We remain dry, but low temperatures only fall into the mid-and-lower-70s under a partly cloudy sky.

We are tracking a complex forecast as we close out the work week. High temperatures could potentially soar into the mid-and-upper-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. If we see a high temperature of 96º on Friday, that would be our highest temperature at the National Weather Service in Jackson since 2019. When you factor in the moisture, we could see heat index values between 100º and 105º.

However, we are also watching out for isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday, which could lower our dangerous heat risk. If we see more sunshine, temperatures will be warmer. If we see more showers, temperatures will be lower. Be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks if you have plans to work outdoors on Friday, and prepare for the dual threat of heat and storms.

Into Friday night, the forecast is a 180º flip from week one of high school football. Last week, we were dry and comfortable. This week, we are tracking warm and muggy conditions with isolated rain chances. Low temperatures fall into the lower-70s.

Weekend Forecast

As we kick off the weekend, the heat and humidity look to continue. Temperatures on Saturday top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Spotty showers and storms will be possible. Lows fall into the upper-60s.

On Sunday, we are tracking some changes. Highs top out in the mid-80s, which is near average for late August. Isolated showers and storms look to linger. It will not be a washout, but you may need the umbrella at times. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-and-upper-60s.

Next Week

For the next work week, the forecast does not look too bad.

On Monday, we remain partly cloudy as highs top out in the mid-80s. Isolated showers and storms look to stick around. Overnight lows dip into the mid-60s.

The forecast does not change much on Tuesday. We stay mainly dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, a stray shower can not be ruled out, but the chance looks low. Highs remain in the mid-80s, with lows falling into the lower-60s.

For the middle of next week, we are tracking another fall preview. A beautiful day is on tap for Wednesday. We remain dry and mostly sunny. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s, while lows dip into the upper-50s.

