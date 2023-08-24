Devin Leary named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Football Quarterback Devin Leary has been named one of the country’s top 48 signal callers for the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Prior to suffering a season-ending injury last season, Leary threw for 1,265 passing yards and 11 touchdowns for North Carolina State.

Leary has also been named to other watch lists such as the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, and the Comeback Player of the Year.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is named after the former field general, who played collegiately at the University of Louisville and for the Baltimore Colts and San Diego Chargers in the NFL.

