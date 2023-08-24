Devin Leary named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Kentucky QB Devin Leary has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.
Kentucky QB Devin Leary has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.(UK Athletics)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Football Quarterback Devin Leary has been named one of the country’s top 48 signal callers for the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Prior to suffering a season-ending injury last season, Leary threw for 1,265 passing yards and 11 touchdowns for North Carolina State.

Leary has also been named to other watch lists such as the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, and the Comeback Player of the Year.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is named after the former field general, who played collegiately at the University of Louisville and for the Baltimore Colts and San Diego Chargers in the NFL.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Lee County Schools closed due to illness
A Laurel County man's bank account gets heftier after he won more than $118,000 in the Kentucky...
Laurel County man wins lottery
.
Name released following deadly motorcycle crash
Jeff Noble
Former WYMT weather anchor Jeff Noble has died
A 3D rendering of the Richmond Regional Sports Complex.
Plans for multi-million dollar sports complex moving forward in Richmond

Latest News

High School football coaches, school officials, and sponsor met in Pikeville for a news...
Pike County Bowl delayed one hour due to heat
Breathitt County High School
High School Football Week 1: Top plays and Top 10
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated...
Levis signs contract for lifetime mayonnaise supply
Perry County Central - FB
Another heat delay for Friday Night Lights