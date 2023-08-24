Deputies recover stolen truck before owner knew it was missing

Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Laurel County Sheriff's Office
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Laurel County Sheriff’s Investigators recovered a stolen Volvo tractor truck after they realized it had went missing from a business off Tobacco Road in London.

The truck was found near Rapier Cemetary Road off Dezarn Road approximately five miles east of London.

Investigators said they noticed the truck was parked in a random location and later found out it was stolen from the business without the owner’s knowledge.

The truck was returned to the owner of the business without any issues or damages to it.

