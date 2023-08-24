County unemployment data released for July 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, state leaders confirmed the unemployment rate increased in 98 counties between July 2022 and July 2023.

During the same time period, leaders said the rate decreased in 17 counties and stayed the same in five counties.

The lowest unemployment rate in the state was found in Woodford County (3.5 percent).

Woodford County was followed by Carroll County (3.6 percent), Cumberland and Washington counties (3.7 percent) and Anderson, Boone, Nelson, Oldham, Scott and Spencer counties (3.8 percent).

The highest unemployment rate in Kentucky was found in Martin County (10.5 percent).

Martin County was followed by Magoffin County (9.7 percent), Carter and Elliott counties (8.8 percent), Breathitt County (8.6 percent), Lewis and Owsley counties (8.3 percent), Leslie County (8.1 percent), Knott County (7.8 percent) and Harlan County (7.7 percent).

Kentucky’s state unemployment rate came in at 4.6 percent. The national unemployment sits at 3.8 percent.

You can find a complete list here.

