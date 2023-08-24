Churchill Downs reveals sports betting options

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs has revealed more details on the sports betting options that will be added on Sept. 7.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has approved temporary licenses for six properties owned by Churchill. This will allow the locations to accept in-person sports bets when it’s legalized in Kentucky.

Bets will be accepted at the Churchill Downs Racetrack, Derby City Gaming and Hotel, Turfway Park, Newport Racing, Oak Grove and Ellis Park.

There will also be new “bet and jet” parking where people can make a quick stop and bet in less than 15 minutes. Churchill Downs and Derby City Gaming are each getting 15 betting kiosks.

The KHRC also approved three mobile betting apps that will work in partnership with the racetrack. Those are Fanduel, Penn Sports Interactive and Fanatics. Mobile wagering starts Sept. 28.

Governor Andy Beshear plans to place Kentucky’s first legal sports wager at Churchill Downs at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

