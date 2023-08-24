Bowling, indoor go-karts, laser tag space to open next week

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Work is nearly complete on a 60,000 square-foot entertainment complex in Laurel County.

Many in London may know the name ‘The Party Palace.’ The event space was at one location for 14 years.

Now, after two years of work, ‘The Palace’ is set to open the doors on its new, larger venue.

“So, now we have 18 lanes of bowling, go-karts, laser tag, 60 arcade games, full restaurant and a bar,” said Party Palace owner, Craig Tincher.

Tincher said they are hoping to open next Friday, September 1.

For more information, you can go to their website www.thepalaceky.com/.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.