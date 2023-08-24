911 hangup call leads to shots fired when police arrive

BUCHANAN, Va. (WYMT) - On Wednesday evening, Buchanan County Dispatch received a 911 hangup call at a home near in the 2000 block of Looneys Creek Road, off Route 460.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found a woman later identified as Lisa Agosti, 49, of Grundy, in a field behind the home with a gun.

Two gunshots were fired by Agosti and then she ran off into nearby woods.

After nearly three hours of searching, she came out of the woods with the gun in hand.

Deputies found Agosti was intoxicated.

She was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm and obstructing justice.

She was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail with no bond.

Agosti was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

