40,000 pounds of food heading to EKY for flood relief efforts

FOOD PANTRY DELIVERY ALLEN KY
FOOD PANTRY DELIVERY ALLEN KY(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee and Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, a truck full of 40,000 pounds of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was delivered to Allen’s Jacob’s Ladder Food Pantry.

The food pantry plans to distribute the food to families affected by last year’s flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Last August nearly 2,800 members of the church from multiple states spent time in Eastern Kentucky mucking out homes and buildings, clearing debris, and tearing out drywall, flooring, and carpets.

The groups worked with Helping Hands Command Centers in Hazard and Martin.

We have a reporter there and we will have more on this story later today on WYMT.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

