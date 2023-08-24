40,000 pounds of food heading to EKY for flood relief efforts

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, a truck full of 40,000 pounds of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was delivered to Allen’s Jacob’s Ladder Food Pantry.

The food pantry plans to distribute the food to families affected by last year’s flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Last August nearly 2,800 members of the church from multiple states spent time in Eastern Kentucky mucking out homes and buildings, clearing debris, and tearing out drywall, flooring, and carpets.

The groups worked with Helping Hands Command Centers in Hazard and Martin.

