Tracking toasty temperatures and storm chances

HAZARD, Ky. - The summer sizzle is not over yet. We are tracking above-average temperatures to close out the work week. However, we are also watching out for rain and storm chances.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

The forecast does not change much through tonight. We remain dry under a partly cloudy to mainly clear sky. Low temperatures will be mild and muggy. We only fall into the lower-70s by Thursday morning.

This upper-level ridge begins to shift by the end of the work week, and where it moves will play a big role in our forecast for Thursday and Friday. If this ridge does not move much, we could see the warmest air of 2023. Highs could soar into the mid-and-upper-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Once you factor in the dewpoint, we could see heat index values in the upper-90s and lower-100s. However, if this ridge moves further west, then we could see higher rain and storm chances on Thursday, which would lower our heat threat. Unfortunately, models are not in good agreement, so confidence is low in this forecast to close out the work week. For now, we are more focused on the heat, but we are closely watching out for rain and storm chances.

Into Thursday night, we remain warm and muggy. Lows only fall into the mid-and-lower-70s under a partly cloudy sky.

More Dangerous Heat Before Some Changes

The forecast does not change much on Friday. We could see some dangerously warm temperatures. Highs could top out in the mid-and-upper-90s, and we could see heat index values in the lower-100s by Friday afternoon. Again, based on the movement of our upper-level ridge, isolated showers and thunderstorms can not be ruled out, and if we see more storms than sun on Friday, we will see lower temperatures. We do have a Level 1 Marginal risk of severe weather in place on Friday. This is a complicated forecast, so be sure to stay updated through the end of the week.

As we kick off the weekend, warm temperatures will continue, but we are tracking more scattered rain chances. Highs on Saturday top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Low temperatures by Saturday night fall into the upper-60s.

The second half of the weekend looks better. Highs on Sunday look to be near average. Temperatures top out in the mid-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. A stray shower may be possible, but most of us look to stay dry. Lows remain in the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast does not look too bad as we kick off next week.

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday stay in the mid-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Lows fall into the mid-60s by Monday night and Tuesday night.

Stray rain chances can not be ruled out, but the overall chance looks low.

