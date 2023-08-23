Temps start upward trend, records could fall Thursday and Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dangerous heat is starting to build into the region. Be sure to take all precautions to stay as cool as you can later this week.

Today and Tonight

After another muggy night, we will see another hot day. We will start off in the upper 60s and make another run toward the 90 degree mark this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Heat index values will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s today, so make sure to stay out of the sun as much as possible and drink plenty of water if you are outside for extended amounts of time. Partly cloudy skies will linger through tonight and temperatures will only drop into the low 70s.

Extended Forecast

We are starting a First Alert Weather Day for the heat at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. We are already surrounded by heat alerts for Thursday and I suspect we’ll have some of our own on Thursday and Friday. The Heat Advisory criteria for NWS Jackson is a little higher at 105°, but I’d say we’ll get close to that on both days. Regardless if we end up with one or not, air temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s on Thursday and Friday and heat index values will be near or above 100°. Folks, while this is not as bad as what some of our southern neighbors have dealt with for a while now when you have football games coming up on Friday night, you need to make sure to take this seriously. I know of at least one game-time kickoff has been pushed back and that’s absolutely the right call. If you are miserable sitting in the stands, imagine what it will be like on the field for the players in all that gear, especially those on turf fields that get 10 to 15 degrees warmer than the air temperature because they hold in excess heat. Take EVERY precaution to stay safe for the next two days.

Here are some tips you and your family can use to help you stay safe and beat the heat. (WYMT Weather)

The overnight hours will not provide much relief either. A stray shower is possible Thursday night and scattered rain chances are possible Friday night. Lows on Thursday will only drop into the mid-70s and only into the low-70s by Saturday morning.

While Saturday will still be warm, some relief is coming in the way of a cold front by Saturday night. A few storms are possible with it, and some could be a touch strong. So far, there is not a severe threat, but if that changes, we will let you know. Highs Saturday will top out in the upper 80s before the system arrives and drop into the mid-60s behind it.

Stray chances for showers linger from Sunday into early next week, but everything looks fairly calm otherwise. Temperatures will settle back into the normal range for this time of year, which is about 84°.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

