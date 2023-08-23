Sen. McConnell announces $3 million towards battling addiction

(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday that his office and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will distribute nearly $3 million to eight organizations that are fighting substance abuse.

Through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, the following regional organizations received $300,000:

- Kentucky Rural Health Information Technology Network, Inc. in Corbin

- Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in Prestonsburg

- St. Claire Medical Center, Inc. in Morehead

Kentucky River Community Care in Hazard received $500,000 through the RCORP-Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome program.

“Substance abuse and overdose deaths have spiked dramatically in Kentucky over the past few years, adding renewed urgency to our fight against opioid addiction,” said Senator McConnell. “Today’s funding will support several important community efforts that play a vital role in addressing the opioid crisis across the Commonwealth. Thanks to RCORP, these impactful organizations can continue to help those struggling with substance abuse get the resources they need to reclaim their health and turn their lives around.”

