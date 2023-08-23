School bus incident: ‘CCPS will not tolerate any form of violence within our community’

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An incident onboard a Clark County school bus is under investigation.

In a statement, Clark County Public Schools officials did not say what exactly happened but said it happened Tuesday on one of the district’s school buses and that “CCPS will not tolerate any form of violence in our community.”

Members of the community are speaking out following the reported altercation.

“Around 3:47 p.m. I got a phone call saying that there was an incident at school and that I needed to come pick my son up from the nurse’s office,” said Kaycee Martin.

Martin says her 12-year-old son, who is a student at Clark County Middle School, told to her he had been hit by a high school student while they were on the bus, resulting in a head injury that required eight staples.

“I immediately knew I was going to press charges to the fullest extent. I don’t think they should be attending any more public schools in here. 110%. Whatever they can be charged with, I want them charged with,” said Martin.

Although the cause of the altercation has not been determined, Martin says a video of it was posted on social media and was circulating online.

“I think it’s heartbreaking that there’s an image of him now just getting pummeled on a school bus, and it’s just out in the public,” Martin said.

Martin says her son is recovering physically but, mentally, he is still struggling.

“He’s afraid to get back on the bus. He’s afraid any of the other students, classmates, friends, associates will retaliate against him because of any other repercussions they may have,” Martin said. “So, it’s physically and mentally traumatizing for him.”

School officials tell us the district’s police department and local law enforcement are investigating what happened.

