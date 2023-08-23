Referee shortage impacting youth sports in Kentucky

By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All across Kentucky, officials and referees are needed for all different high school sports.

With seasons already underway, officials with KHSAA say it’s important to recognize these issues.

Some people like KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett say if you don’t have referees, it’s just recess.

“You have to have some structure to the contest. We have thousands of people around the state that sign themselves up as officials and do a great job, and we certainly need more. We’re at a time where we’re losing officials, so we’re continuing recruiting efforts,” Tacket said.

Tacket said last year, the number of referees for soccer bottomed out, but they’re starting to start to see a bounce back this year.

At the Lexington Youth Soccer Association, Grassroots Director Todd Bretz says while the sport grows, so does the need for officials.

“The quality and the speed of the game has got so much better, so it’s also finding really high-quality officials that has become a real challenge,” Bretz said.

According to KHSAA’s website, there are 528 licensed soccer officials across the state. For sports like this, Tackett says it comes down to one important factor.

“The environment and hostility seem to be the number one reason we’re told people are walking away,” Bretz said.

Right now, KHSAA officials say that there is still a shortage of basketball officials, but they’re hopeful in the upcoming months, they can fill some of those gaps.

Most of these shortages are being seen in the higher age and higher level sports groups.

