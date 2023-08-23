Police: Man arrested for using fake money to buy truck

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pike County man is facing a host of charges after police say he bought a truck using money that was not real.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Pikeville Police say they received a call about someone trying to deposit nearly $4,000 in counterfeit money into the bank.

When officers arrived, the man, later identified as Robert Smith, 82, of Varney, told them the suspect in the case, Matthew Bishop, 37, also of Varney, paid for a vehicle with the money and Smith did not realize it was fake.

Smith told police it started when his grandson posted a car on the internet which Bishop arranged to come look at. When Bishop arrived on Tuesday, August 15th, he told Smith he wasn’t interested in the car, but asked if Smith would be willing to sell his truck. Bishop offered Smith $3,800 for the truck and he accepted it because he said he wasn’t driving it anymore.

Police say Smith signed the title and Bishop paid him in cash, telling him it was too late to make a deposit the night before.

Officers contacted the Pike County Clerk’s Office to get give them a heads-up about what was happening when they discovered he was at the Floyd County Clerk’s Office getting his driver’s license.

The Pikeville officers contacted their counterparts in Prestonsburg to make contact with Bishop. When they found him, they found an additional $6,200 of fake money in his pocket. PPD stayed with the suspect until Pikeville Police could get there to make the arrest.

Matthew Bishop is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

